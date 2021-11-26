Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $146.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBRL. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

CBRL stock opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

