Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.