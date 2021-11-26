Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $205.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.