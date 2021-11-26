Courier Capital LLC Purchases 86,197 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,197 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

