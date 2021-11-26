Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CVS Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

