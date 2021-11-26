Courier Capital LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

