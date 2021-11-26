Courier Capital LLC Buys 3,544 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

