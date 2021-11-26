Courier Capital LLC Acquires 277 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

UPS stock opened at $206.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day moving average of $201.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

