Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

BASE opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

