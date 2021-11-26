Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,458.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $36,458.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00073955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00098534 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.85 or 0.07501579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,448.35 or 1.00089049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

