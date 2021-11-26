Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) PT Lowered to C$7.34 at Fundamental Research

Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$7.44 to C$7.34 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE CGP opened at C$4.14 on Monday. Cornerstone Capital Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.73. The stock has a market cap of C$151.66 million and a PE ratio of -20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99.

In other Cornerstone Capital Resources news, Director William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,132. Also, insider Dmyant Sangha acquired 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$806,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 987,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,704,786.25.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

