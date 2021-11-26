Cormark Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$11.50 price target (down previously from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.86.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.03.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.