Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (CORD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CORD stock opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.46) on Friday. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 97.40 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.95 ($1.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.75.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile
