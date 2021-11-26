Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Director Brian Arthur Phillips Acquires 1,000 Shares

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Director Brian Arthur Phillips bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$292,410.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

