Contrasting Hailiang Education Group (HLG) and Its Competitors

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ: HLG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hailiang Education Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91% Hailiang Education Group Competitors -0.12% -30.03% 4.82%

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million $199.99 million 15.78 Hailiang Education Group Competitors $486.46 million -$8.36 million -18.75

Hailiang Education Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hailiang Education Group. Hailiang Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hailiang Education Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hailiang Education Group Competitors 340 1184 1450 39 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 109.37%. Given Hailiang Education Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hailiang Education Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

