COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT Raised to $120.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

CMPS opened at $32.04 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

