Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.11

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.11 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 1280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.70%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

