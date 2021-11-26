Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.20. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,512.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,655.47.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

