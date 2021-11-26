Comparing Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

84.6% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Penn National Gaming and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 1 5 12 0 2.61 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $107.38, suggesting a potential upside of 101.87%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $16.21, suggesting a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Penn National Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming 7.22% 13.64% 2.56% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Membership Collective Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $3.58 billion 2.52 -$669.50 million $2.31 23.03 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penn National Gaming.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor. The South segment operates properties including 1st Jackpot Casino, Ameristar Vicksburg, and Boomtown Biloxi. The West segment includes Ameristar Black Hawk, Cactus Petes and Horseshu, and M Resort. The Midwest segment comprises of properties including Ameristar Council Bluffs, Argosy Casino Alton, and Argosy Casino Riverside. The Other segment manages properties including Freehold Raceway, Retama Park Racetrack, and Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club. The company was founded by Peter M. Carlino in 1982 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.