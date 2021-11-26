Comparing Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) & NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) 13.61% 12.68% 1.43% NatWest Group -1.96% 3.94% 0.21%

14.4% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and NatWest Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) $21.55 billion 1.08 $2.60 billion $0.41 15.10 NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.13 -$477.65 million ($0.07) -42.21

Banco Santander (Brasil) has higher revenue and earnings than NatWest Group. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander (Brasil), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco Santander (Brasil) and NatWest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Brasil) 0 0 0 0 N/A NatWest Group 1 4 3 0 2.25

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) beats NatWest Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking. The Global Wholesale Banking segment offers financial services and structured solutions to its customers. The company was founded on August 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

