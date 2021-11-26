Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Gap Down to $18.26

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.26, but opened at $16.80. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 1,734 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.7066 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 146.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

