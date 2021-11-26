Community Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

