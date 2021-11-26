Community Capital Management LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Community Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 868.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 78,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 105,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,253 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.44. 27,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,400. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

