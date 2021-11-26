Community Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in NVR by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $72.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,278.50. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,003.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,990.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,875.20 and a twelve month high of $5,364.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

