Community Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,825. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

