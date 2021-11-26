Community Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Signature Bank accounts for approximately 2.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after purchasing an additional 79,298 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $14.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,573. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.20.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

