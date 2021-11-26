Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

