Comerica Bank Sells 8,999 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $78,788,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

