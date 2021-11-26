Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,027,795 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 165,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.