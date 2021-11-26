Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Kennametal worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

