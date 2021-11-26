Comerica Bank Buys 149 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Okta by 3,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $4,571,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Okta by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 873,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 217,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $219.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $1,186,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,804 shares of company stock worth $29,741,398 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

