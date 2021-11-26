Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

