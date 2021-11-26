Cohn Robbins Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRHC)

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,198 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 906% compared to the average volume of 318 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter worth approximately $919,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 13.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter worth approximately $18,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

CRHC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Cohn Robbins has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

