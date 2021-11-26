Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 6,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 854,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

A number of analysts have commented on CDXS shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Codexis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Codexis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

