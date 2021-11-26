Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,578.58

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,578.58 ($33.69) and traded as low as GBX 2,455 ($32.07). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,494 ($32.58), with a volume of 1,206,889 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,493.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,578.58.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,513 ($32.83) per share, with a total value of £3,970.54 ($5,187.54). Insiders purchased a total of 478 shares of company stock worth $1,202,216 over the last ninety days.

About Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

