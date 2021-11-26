CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.80.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.04 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 97.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 157,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

