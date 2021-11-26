CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CML stock opened at GBX 418.80 ($5.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. CML Microsystems has a 12-month low of GBX 267.60 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 476.20 ($6.22). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 418.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.39.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.