CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Up 4.5%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 119,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 282,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60.

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

