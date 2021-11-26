Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Price Hits $1.17

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market cap of $763,332.12 and approximately $81,492.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00231473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

Club Atletico Independiente is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

