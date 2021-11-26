Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.74 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.060-$-0.050 EPS.

NET stock opened at $197.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.71.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total transaction of $3,673,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 759,185 shares of company stock worth $121,154,542. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

