Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 5,555 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $5,462,453.70.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $4,935,173.10.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total value of $4,327,233.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60.

Cloudflare stock opened at $197.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

