Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 10,266 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 225,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.14. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

