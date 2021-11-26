Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,835,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,105,000 after buying an additional 436,443 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 475,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

