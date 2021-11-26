Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of COP traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 333,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.