Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,699 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 2,957,247 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

