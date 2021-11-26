Citigroup Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $220.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.00.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS opened at $199.66 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.12 and a 52 week high of $200.76. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.