Citigroup Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $308.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $280.00 to $308.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.59.

NYSE CRM opened at $289.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.70 and a 200 day moving average of $259.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

