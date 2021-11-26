Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,486 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after purchasing an additional 315,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $60.72 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.