Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 1,442,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,354,408. The firm has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

