Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.